Amid SIR controversy, ECI holds strategy sessions with communication officers to counter fake narratives

NEW DELHI: Amid raging controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar and expected pan-India rollout, the Election Commission of India on Friday held a day-long workshop for the Commission’s media and communication officers.

The Commission is aimed at establishing an effective communication strategy at the grassroots level.

The move also assumed significance as this was organised ahead of poll season and at a time when the communication space remains saddled with challenges of fake news, misinformation campaigns and AI-inspired videos.

With Bihar elections slated towards 2025 and crucial states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam going to polls next year, the electoral arena will remain packed with a slew of activities.