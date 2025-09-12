Bombay HC gets bomb threat email; hearings suspended, building evacuated

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court administration received a bomb threat email on Friday afternoon, which created panic and led to the suspension of hearings, police said.

Following the email, the high court complex was evacuated and a search operation was launched, officials said.

"The threat email was received on the official email address of the Bombay High Court, which warned of a bomb blast in the building," an official said.

After being informed, police personnel rushed to the high court and all the judges, lawyers, staff and visitors were asked to vacate the premises as a precautionary measure, he said.

"The building was evacuated as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and a search operation is currently underway with the help of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a dog squad," the official added.

Various prominent establishments and schools in the city had received similar bomb threats in the recent past, he said, adding that there was no need to panic.