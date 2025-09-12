CP Radhakrishnan sworn in as India’s 15th Vice President

C.P Radhakrishnan was sworn in today as the 15th Vice President of India in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, administered by President Droupadi Murmu.

Dressed in a red kurta, Radhakrishnan took oath in English in the name of God.

The 67‑year‑old, representing the NDA, defeated Opposition nominee B. Sudershan Reddy by 152 votes in the election held September 9. Radhakrishnan secured 452 votes against Reddy’s 300, with 15 ballots invalid.

His election followed the resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who stepped down on July 21 citing health reasons.

The swearing‑in was attended by high‑profile leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, and former Vice Presidents Hamid Ansari and Venkaiah Naidu.

Dhankhar also made his first public appearance since his resignation.