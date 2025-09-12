Coal minister Kishan Reddy unveils key safety, welfare initiative for workers

RANCHI: The Union Coal Minister G. Kishan Reddy has announced significant measures focusing on enhancing safety and welfare for coal sector workers. While talking to media persons in Ranchi, he also highlighted India’s achievements in coal production and the government’s plans to boost critical mineral exploration.
These initiatives highlight the government's commitment to protecting workers and boosting socio-economic development in coal-dependent communities.
The Union Coal Minister said that starting September 17, the ex gratia payment for coal workers will be increased from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. He also announced an additional insurance cover of Rs 1 crore for coal workers, over and above the schemes currently provided by public sector coal firms.
Contractual coal workers will also be covered with an insurance benefit of Rs 40 lakh. “Uniforms for all employees, ranging from mining workers to Chairmen and Managing Directors (CMDs), will be introduced from September 17,” said the minister.
This initiative coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and Vishwakarma Puja, symbolising a push for equality and unity within the organisation, he added.
According to the minister, the role of coal and mining is crucial to achieving the goal of a self-reliant India. Energy security is a huge task, and the coal ministry is working tirelessly to achieve it, he said.
Reddy also highlighted that, for the first time, India has crossed the milestone of producing one billion tonnes of coal. Acting on Prime Minister Modi’s directions, the country now maintains coal stocks sufficient for 25 days, compared to much lower levels earlier, he said.
The minister further said that this year, coal imports have reduced compared to last year, saving valuable foreign currency.
Reddy also informed that the government has launched a National Critical Mineral Mission in view of rising global demand. The mission will focus on boosting production, research, and development in the sector, he said.
“Lithium exploration has already started in Argentina, and exploration work is also underway in Zambia,” he said.
Acknowledging Jharkhand’s significant contribution to India's mining sector, Reddy emphasised the central government's commitment to resolving outstanding royalty dues with the state. A committee has been established to address this issue, with Reddy assuring that the matter will be resolved soon, highlighting the government's equitable treatment of all states.
Referring to the illegal mining-related accidents, the minister expressed concern and said the ministry is in constant touch with state governments to strengthen safety and security measures, especially around abandoned mines.
Reddy further informed that an Integrated Control and Command Centre has been set up at the Central Coalfields Limited headquarters in Ranchi. The centre uses AI-driven technology to enhance the safety of miners and to curb illegal mining activities.
The minister said the welfare initiatives announced will directly benefit lakhs of coal workers across the country, while the broader focus on energy security, domestic coal production, and critical mineral exploration is aimed at securing India’s long-term economic and strategic interests.