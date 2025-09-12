Coal minister Kishan Reddy unveils key safety, welfare initiative for workers

RANCHI: The Union Coal Minister G. Kishan Reddy has announced significant measures focusing on enhancing safety and welfare for coal sector workers. While talking to media persons in Ranchi, he also highlighted India’s achievements in coal production and the government’s plans to boost critical mineral exploration.

These initiatives highlight the government's commitment to protecting workers and boosting socio-economic development in coal-dependent communities.

The Union Coal Minister said that starting September 17, the ex gratia payment for coal workers will be increased from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. He also announced an additional insurance cover of Rs 1 crore for coal workers, over and above the schemes currently provided by public sector coal firms.

Contractual coal workers will also be covered with an insurance benefit of Rs 40 lakh. “Uniforms for all employees, ranging from mining workers to Chairmen and Managing Directors (CMDs), will be introduced from September 17,” said the minister.

This initiative coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and Vishwakarma Puja, symbolising a push for equality and unity within the organisation, he added.

According to the minister, the role of coal and mining is crucial to achieving the goal of a self-reliant India. Energy security is a huge task, and the coal ministry is working tirelessly to achieve it, he said.

Reddy also highlighted that, for the first time, India has crossed the milestone of producing one billion tonnes of coal. Acting on Prime Minister Modi’s directions, the country now maintains coal stocks sufficient for 25 days, compared to much lower levels earlier, he said.