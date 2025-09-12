CRPF missive to Rahul on security irks Congress

NEW DELHI: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has written to Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi about security protocol violations during his travel within India and outside.

The letter, also addressed to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, drew a sharp reaction from the Congress, which questioned the timing of the communication and wondered whether it was a ‘veiled attempt’ to intimidate its leader who just announced ‘another imminent disclosure’ on the alleged ‘vote theft’.

In the letter, the VIP security unit of the paramilitary force flagged several instances of Rahul Gandhi’s “unscheduled movements without intimation” during his travel.

The letter also referred to his trips to Italy, Vietnam, Dubai, Qatar, London, and Malaysia.

An official said the CRPF had sent similar letters to Gandhi in the past too. The official added that the politician violated the protocols mentioned in the Yellow Book of the CRPF.

The CRPF VIP security wing provides the top category Z plus (ASL) armed protection to Gandhi, while 10-12 armed commandos give proximate security cover during his travel.

‘Sudden changes pose risk’

CRPF does recce of the locations to be visited by Rahul, but his unannounced movements pose a risk to his security, officials said