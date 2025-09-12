Delhi HC protects Abhishek Bachchan's personality rights, bars websites from illegally using his name

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has protected the personality rights of Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, barring online platforms from illegally using his name or images for commercial gain.

The high court said it was clear that the attributes of Bachchan's persona, including his name, images and signature, are being misused by the defendant websites and platforms without authorisation from him, by employing technological tools such as Artificial Intelligence.

"These attributes are linked to the plaintiff's professional work and associations in the course of his career.

The unauthorised use of such attributes has the effect of diluting the goodwill and reputation associated with him," Justice Tejas Karia said in an order passed on September 10 and was made available on Friday.