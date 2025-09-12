ECI rejects WB government's request to include Swastha Sathi, ration cards as valid documents for SIR

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has rejected the West Bengal government’s request to include Swastha Sathi and ration (PDS) cards as documents to prove eligibility to be included in the voters’ list during the course of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the State.

Incidentally, after Bihar, the focus has now shifted to West Bengal, as the poll panel is gearing up to launch the SIR ahead of the scheduled State assembly elections in 2026.

It is to be noted here that the Swastha Sathi card is given by the West Bengal government for its health insurance scheme, as the cost of the premium is borne by the state government.

According to sources, earlier this month, encouraged by the direction of the apex court regarding inclusion of the Aadhaar card in the list of documentary identity evidences for the SIR, West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Panthad through the States’ Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) forwarded a letter requesting the Commission to consider including Swastha Sathi and ration (PDS) cards as documentary identity evidences.