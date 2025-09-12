Every flood victim will get compensation within 45 days, says Punjab CM Mann

CHANDIGARH: A day after being discharged from the hospital after about six days, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said that the state government will ensure compensation to all flood victims across the state within 45 days. Striking an emotional chord with the public, he said he is not the Mukh Mantri of Punjab but the Dukh Mantri.

Chairing a high-level meeting at his official residence, CM Mann said that a few days ago, he had announced that his government would give the highest compensation in the country, Rs 20,000 per acre, to farmers for crop damage. He said this is the highest compensation in the history of Punjab. Under previous governments, it used to take years for compensation to actually reach the people, who were already distressed by crop loss and had to run from office to office for relief, he added.

“I am not the Mukh Mantri of Punjab. I am the Dukh Mantri. I am back to stand by the people of the state who are facing the worst-ever crisis caused by the floods. Dukh sanjha karan naal dukh adha reh janda hai,” he said.

Mann stressed that it is extremely important that compensation reaches everyone as quickly as possible, adding that, as the son of a farmer, he understands the agony of food growers. He said that until every single farmer receives their compensation for crop damage, he will not sleep peacefully.