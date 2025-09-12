Every flood victim will get compensation within 45 days, says Punjab CM Mann

CHANDIGARH: A day after being discharged from the hospital after about six days, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said that the state government will ensure compensation to all flood victims across the state within 45 days. Striking an emotional chord with the public, he said he is not the Mukh Mantri of Punjab but the Dukh Mantri.
Chairing a high-level meeting at his official residence, CM Mann said that a few days ago, he had announced that his government would give the highest compensation in the country, Rs 20,000 per acre, to farmers for crop damage. He said this is the highest compensation in the history of Punjab. Under previous governments, it used to take years for compensation to actually reach the people, who were already distressed by crop loss and had to run from office to office for relief, he added.
“I am not the Mukh Mantri of Punjab. I am the Dukh Mantri. I am back to stand by the people of the state who are facing the worst-ever crisis caused by the floods. Dukh sanjha karan naal dukh adha reh janda hai,” he said.
Mann stressed that it is extremely important that compensation reaches everyone as quickly as possible, adding that, as the son of a farmer, he understands the agony of food growers. He said that until every single farmer receives their compensation for crop damage, he will not sleep peacefully.
Discussing the complete plan, he ordered that special Girdawari (crop damage assessment) should start from September 13 and the entire process should be completed within 45 days. Farmers will start receiving compensation cheques directly.
Officers from non-flooded areas will be deployed in flood-affected villages so that the work can be completed quickly. Officials will visit villages, inspect fields, and prepare reports, ensuring that compensation is given for every damaged crop. Farmers will also be given one week to raise objections, so that errors in reports can be corrected.
He said that the process will be completed within 45 days, with villages where entire crops have been destroyed receiving cheques within one month. Similarly, houses damaged by floods will also be compensated. Families whose entire house has collapsed will receive Rs 1,20,000, while those with partial damage will get Rs 40,000. Mann pointed out that earlier governments gave only Rs 6,800 for partial house damage.
Compensation will also be provided for livestock lost in the floods. If someone loses a cow or buffalo, they will receive Rs 37,500, while goat losses will be compensated at Rs 4,000. Other animals, including bulls, horses, poultry, and fisheries, will also be covered as per the rules. Compensation for house or livestock loss will start from September 15 and must be completed within 45 days.
So far, 55 deaths have been confirmed, out of which cheques have been issued to 42 families. Mann said that in this hour of crisis, the state government stands firmly with the people.
The Chief Minister said the state government will urge the Union government to declare Punjab a “Severe Natural Disaster-affected state” to secure extra funds for recovery. He said he would soon seek an appointment with the Prime Minister or the Home Minister to discuss changes in compensation norms for flood victims.
Mann, flanked by Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian and Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, also said that since the AAP government came to power in 2022, only Rs 1,582 crore had been released by the Centre as the disaster relief fund.
Chief Secretary Sinha clarified that the Centre’s claim of Rs 12,000 crore in the SDRF account was misleading as it consisted of the Centre’s share, the state’s share, and interest. “We only act as bankers and give the money as and when required. These are part of the state’s public accounts,” he said.