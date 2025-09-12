Four family members killed in Sikkim landslide; child survives
GANGTOK: Four members of a family lost their lives and one child was critically injured after a landslide, triggered by relentless rainfall, struck their home in Sikkim’s Gyalshing district late Thursday night, police said.
The tragedy occurred in the Upper Rimbi area around midnight while the family was asleep. A senior police official confirmed that the landslide completely destroyed the residence.
Gyalshing Superintendent of Police Tshering Sherpa said that Sikkim Police, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel and local residents responded swiftly to the scene and launched a rescue operation despite the continuous downpour.
"Three of the six family members died on the spot. Two injured women were rushed to the Gyalshing District Hospital, where one of them later succumbed to her injuries," Sherpa said.
A seven-year-old boy was pulled out alive and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.
Despite difficult weather conditions, the rescue team acted promptly with the support of the local community.
“It has been a risky operation, but we have done our best to save lives. The operation is still underway,” said SP Sherpa, who also expressed his gratitude to all those who assisted in the rescue efforts.