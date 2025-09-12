Four family members killed in Sikkim landslide; child survives

GANGTOK: Four members of a family lost their lives and one child was critically injured after a landslide, triggered by relentless rainfall, struck their home in Sikkim’s Gyalshing district late Thursday night, police said.

The tragedy occurred in the Upper Rimbi area around midnight while the family was asleep. A senior police official confirmed that the landslide completely destroyed the residence.

Gyalshing Superintendent of Police Tshering Sherpa said that Sikkim Police, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel and local residents responded swiftly to the scene and launched a rescue operation despite the continuous downpour.