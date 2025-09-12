Government weighs sugar export policy as industry forecasts record production

NEW DELHI: The government has indicated that the excess rainfall during the monsoon season will have a limited impact on kharif crops, particularly paddy production at the local level. However, officials said there would be no overall effect on the country’s total agricultural output.

“I do not anticipate a drastic reduction in paddy production. There may be a decrease in some areas, such as Punjab, which has been severely affected by floods,” said Sanjiv Chopra, Secretary of the Ministry of Food Distribution and Consumers Affairs.

Punjab is a major contributor to the central pool. “But overall, I do not foresee any issues with paddy production, and it will be higher than last year,” he added.

At the same time, the private sugar industry association, the Indian Sugar and Bioenergy Manufacturers Association (ISMA), has forecast record sugar production for the upcoming 2025–26 season, which begins on 1 October.

Its preliminary assessment suggests that gross sugar production for the season could reach 349 lakh tonnes, around an 18% increase over the previous year’s production estimate. However, last year there was a significant gap between ISMA’s forecast and the actual output.

In its latest release, ISMA cited factors such as prevailing ground conditions, monsoon progress, water availability, and other related issues across all sugar-producing states in its September forecast.

The higher forecast for sugar production has prompted the government to consider allowing exports, depending on an assessment of domestic requirements and ethanol blending.