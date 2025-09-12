Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz claims house arrest, slams authorities

SRINAGAR: Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday claimed he was put under house arrest and not allowed to offer congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid here, calling it an "interference" in religious matters.

"Once again, I have been placed under house arrest by the authorities on the occasion of Majlis-e-Rahmat-ul-lil-Alameen at Jama Masjid, where respected ulema were to participate today," Mirwaiz, who is also Kashmir's chief cleric, said on X.

He alleged "relentless interference in our religious matters" by the authorities.