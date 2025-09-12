IIT Kharagpur withdraws dining hall segregation order following backlash

KOLKATA: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has withdrawn a controversial notice that enforced segregation of seating arrangements in hostel dining halls based on vegetarian and non-vegetarian food preferences, an official confirmed on Friday.
The directive, which originated from the B R Ambedkar Hall of Residence on August 16, had asked students to sit in separately designated areas depending on their food choices. The move triggered criticism from students and alumni, who viewed the order as divisive and discriminatory.
IIT Kharagpur Director, Prof. Suman Chakraborty, stated that the decision had been taken without the knowledge or approval of the institute’s higher authorities.
“The moment I became aware of the decision, it was immediately scrapped after consultation with senior officials,” Chakraborty told PTI. “There should not be any signage to segregate students in the dining hall based on culinary choices. We have ordered the immediate removal of any such signage wherever it exists,” he added.
He further emphasised that an academic institution should not impose segregation based on individual food preferences.
The initial move to introduce designated seating had reportedly followed complaints from a group of vegetarian boarders at Ambedkar Hall, who expressed discomfort with non-vegetarian meals, such as chicken, fish, and mutton, being consumed near them.
However, the directive was met with strong disapproval from the wider student body, and support poured in from alumni who called out the policy for promoting unnecessary division.
In response to the controversy, the institute issued a new directive on September 8 to all hostel wardens, clarifying that while mess food can be categorised at the level of preparation and distribution (e.g., vegetarian, non-vegetarian, Jain, etc.), there must be no segregation in seating arrangements.
“On principle, there cannot and should not be such segregation anywhere,” the director reiterated.
The latest directive will apply across all hostel dining halls to ensure uniformity and uphold the inclusive ethos of the institution.