India may have most overweight, obese children in world in over a decade if steps are not taken: UNICEF

NEW DELHI: India may become the country with the highest number of overweight and obese children in the world within the next decade if urgent measures are not taken, a senior UNICEF India official has warned.

Speaking to this paper, Marie-Claude Desilets, Chief of Nutrition at UNICEF India, said one of the most urgent steps the government can take is the introduction of a front-of-pack nutritional label (FOPNL), which the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is currently framing.

“We are waiting for FSSAI’s decision on the front-of-pack labelling. That will be one step ahead in battling overweight and obesity rates in the country,” she said, while discussing UNICEF’s Child Nutritional Global Report 2025, which revealed a rapid rise in overweight and obesity across all age groups in India.

“It will be a very, very good move from the government to endorse and make it mandatory,” she added.

The UNICEF nutrition head expressed hope that India could take the lead in introducing policies and measures such as mandatory front-of-pack nutrition labelling, regulating unhealthy food marketing, implementing health taxes on unhealthy foods, and equipping children and young people with nutrition skills.

“Why can’t India be the frontrunner? You have all the opportunity. Your obesity and overweight prevalence rate is still a bit low, so you’re lucky, but it won’t last long. India can do it, be the frontrunner, and lead by example.”

According to UNICEF, India is projected to have more than 27 million children and adolescents (aged 5 to 19 years) living with obesity by 2030, accounting for 11 per cent of the global burden.

Desilets warned that obesity and overweight among Indian children will rise significantly in the coming years. “We need to encourage the government to take it seriously and take action. If measures are not put in place, at some point, India could have the highest number of children with overweight and obesity in the world. Maybe, in the next 10 years...”