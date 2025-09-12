India may have most overweight, obese children in world in over a decade if steps are not taken: UNICEF

NEW DELHI: India may become the country with the highest number of overweight and obese children in the world within the next decade if urgent measures are not taken, a senior UNICEF India official has warned.
Speaking to this paper, Marie-Claude Desilets, Chief of Nutrition at UNICEF India, said one of the most urgent steps the government can take is the introduction of a front-of-pack nutritional label (FOPNL), which the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is currently framing.
“We are waiting for FSSAI’s decision on the front-of-pack labelling. That will be one step ahead in battling overweight and obesity rates in the country,” she said, while discussing UNICEF’s Child Nutritional Global Report 2025, which revealed a rapid rise in overweight and obesity across all age groups in India.
“It will be a very, very good move from the government to endorse and make it mandatory,” she added.
The UNICEF nutrition head expressed hope that India could take the lead in introducing policies and measures such as mandatory front-of-pack nutrition labelling, regulating unhealthy food marketing, implementing health taxes on unhealthy foods, and equipping children and young people with nutrition skills.
“Why can’t India be the frontrunner? You have all the opportunity. Your obesity and overweight prevalence rate is still a bit low, so you’re lucky, but it won’t last long. India can do it, be the frontrunner, and lead by example.”
According to UNICEF, India is projected to have more than 27 million children and adolescents (aged 5 to 19 years) living with obesity by 2030, accounting for 11 per cent of the global burden.
Desilets warned that obesity and overweight among Indian children will rise significantly in the coming years. “We need to encourage the government to take it seriously and take action. If measures are not put in place, at some point, India could have the highest number of children with overweight and obesity in the world. Maybe, in the next 10 years...”
“You have the political will, and you have opportunities. Front-of-pack labelling is one thing. There are many other things that the government can do,” she said.
The Supreme Court has already ordered FSSAI to implement mandatory FOPNL on packaged foods by finalising new regulations. The move is aimed at enabling consumers to quickly identify foods high in sugar, salt and fats, so they can make healthier choices and help curb rising obesity and lifestyle-related diseases.
Civil society groups, including the Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest (NAPi) think tank—comprising epidemiologists, paediatricians, nutritionists and other health experts—have urged FSSAI to develop final mandatory front-of-pack warning labels on packaged food based on scientific evidence and public health interest, rather than commercial influence.
Desilets noted that while the prevalence of obesity in South Asia has not yet reached alarming levels, the region has the largest number of children in the world. “So, any small increase will increase the burden worldwide of overweight and obesity to a large magnitude.”
She pointed out that India is beginning to face the triple burden of malnutrition: stunting and wasting, micronutrient deficiencies, and obesity. “India has a unique opportunity to act now to prevent overweight and obesity in children,” she said.
The UNICEF official also urged the government to levy taxes on unhealthy foods and support farmers producing healthier alternatives. She highlighted the growing influence of food companies sponsoring sports events, musical concerts and other mass gatherings, noting: “In many countries, this is banned.”
She further advocated banning advertisements of unhealthy food products on television during children’s peak viewing hours. “We need to find ways for the companies not to reach children and the population at such events and spots.”
Desilets acknowledged that India has already taken several positive steps, including the Fit India Movement, the Eat Right India campaign, POSHAN Abhiyan 2.0, and school-based health and wellness programmes. Guidance on placing sugar and oil awareness boards in schools and offices has also been introduced.
She recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address, in which he urged families to reduce cooking oil consumption by 10 per cent, stressing that even small changes can significantly improve public health.
“Some measures have been taken, some are on the way, but still more work is needed,” she added.