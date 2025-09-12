Indian Coast Guard chief attends global summit inaugurated by PMs of Italy, Japan

NEW DELHI: The Director General of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is in Rome, Italy, to attend the Coast Guard Global Summit, with the opening statements made by the Prime Ministers of Italy and Japan.

The ICG in a statement said on Friday, “The A two-member Indian Coast Guard (ICG) delegation, led by Director General Paramesh Sivamani, Director General (DG) Indian Coast Guard (ICG), is participating in the 4th Coast Guard Global Summit (CGGS) at Rome, Italy from 11-12 Sep 25.”

The 4th edition, being held under the co-chairmanship of Italy and Japan, seeks to strengthen multilateral cooperation, promote capacity building, and develop collective approaches to safeguarding the global ocean environment.

The opening institutional statements delivered by Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, and virtually by Prime Minister of Japan, Shigeru Ishiba, underscored the importance of global Coast Guard cooperation, particularly in the domains of Marine Pollution Response (MPR), Maritime Search and Rescue (M-SAR), and Maritime Law Enforcement.

The Indian Coast Guard said, its “delegation contributed actively to the proceedings, with ICG delivering an expert lecture titled ‘Guardians Against the Blaze: ICGs Tactical Response to Fire Emergencies’, underlining India’s expertise and constructive role in maritime safety and security.”