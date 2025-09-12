Indian, Myanmar armies discuss measures to enhance defence cooperation

NEW DELHI: The Commander, BSO-1 of the Myanmar Army, Lieutenant (Lt) General (Gen) Ko Ko Oo, and four delegation members visited the Eastern Command headquarters of the Indian Army at Vijay Durg in Kolkata on Friday. As part of his visit, he also visited New Delhi, Agra and Gaya.

The Indian Army said, "Lt Gen Ko Ko Oo interacted with Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command and lauded the efforts of the Indian Armed Forces for their steadfastness, dedication and professionalism."

"They discussed measures to enhance defence cooperation between the two armies, particularly in the field of cutting-edge technology, with focus on ensuring the security of both nations," the Army added.

The visit was part of the overall 7th Army to Army Staff Talks (AAST) between the two nations. The visiting delegation also interacted with other senior military officers of the Eastern Command.

The visit has significantly bolstered the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two armies.