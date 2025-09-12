Indian-origin motel manager beheaded in Dallas after argument over washng machine; co-worker arrested

A 50-year-old Indian-origin motel manager was brutally beheaded in front of his wife and son in a attack at a Dallas motel on Wednesday morning.

Chandramouli Nagamallaiah, originally from Karnataka, was killed following an argument over a broken washing machine with co-worker Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, 37, who has since been arrested and charged with capital murder.

According to Dallas Police, the confrontation escalated when Nagamallaiah asked a third party to translate instructions to Cobos-Martinez, reportedly angering the suspect.

Surveillance footage shows Cobos-Martinez retrieving a machete and attacking Nagamallaiah, who fled toward the motel office where his wife and 18-year-old son witnessed the fatal assault and tried to intervene.

Cobos-Martinez, who has a prior criminal history including arrests for auto theft and assault in Houston, is being held without bond. If convicted, he could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

(With inputs from PTI)