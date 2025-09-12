Jadavpur University female student found unconscious in campus, dies

KOLKATA: A female student of Jadavpur University (JU) was declared dead after being rushed to a nearby hospital in unconscious state on Thursday night, a senior university official said.

The student of English third year undergraduate course was found in an unconscious state on the side of a water body in the campus.

She was chatting with her classmates there in the evening, another university official said, adding that the circumstances behind the incident were not clear.

The student was rushed to a nearby private medical college and hospital by her friends and other varsity staff but declared dead on arrival, the official said.