Lawyers strike in Rajasthan over possibility of third High Court bench in Bikaner

JAIPUR: Judicial proceedings across Rajasthan came to a standstill on Friday as lawyers observed a statewide strike against the possible establishment of a third High Court bench in Bikaner. Hearings in the Jaipur and Jodhpur benches, as well as in subordinate courts, remained suspended.

The protest was triggered by recent remarks from Union Law Minister and MP from Bikaner, Arjunram Meghwal, who hinted at progress on the issue. Meghwal noted that Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai is expected to visit Bikaner on September 20–21, describing the visit as “not an ordinary matter — he is coming only if some progress has been made.”

In the same interaction, Meghwal initially responded “yes” when asked about the possibility of a bench in Bikaner, but immediately changed the subject, saying, “We will know only when he comes.” The video of his comments went viral on social media, sparking intense debate among the legal fraternity.

Reacting to this, representatives of the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association (Jaipur), Jodhpur Bar Association, District Advocates Association, and other bar bodies convened an emergency meeting on Thursday. They unanimously resolved to stay away from judicial work for a day in protest.