Madhya Pradesh villagers’ biometric data misused to issue fake SIMs for national, international cyber frauds

BHOPAL: Villagers in Madhya Pradesh are increasingly falling prey to multi-layered rackets that misuse their identification details to source fake SIM cards, fueling inter-state and international cyber frauds run from countries like Cambodia and Thailand.

Ongoing crackdown by the MP Police against rackets sourcing fake SIM cards to be used for cyber crimes across the country and abroad – have stumbled upon an increasingly prevalent modus operandi of some SIM card point-of-sale (PoS) – who are using identification details, particularly biometric data (especially thumb impression/fingerprint details) to issue SIM cards in bulk for use by the cyber fraud rackets.

“Our detailed investigations and analysis has revealed that in around 60% cases of fake SIM cards, the thumb impression/fingerprints of people aged particularly between 18 and 45 years, especially those from rural areas, have been used to supply SIM cards for use by cyber fraud rackets operating from Indian states, like Jharkhand, West Bengal, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi, besides international cyber crime syndicates operating from South East Asian nations, particularly Cambodia and Thailand,” superintendent of police (SP-Cyber Cell Bhopal) Pranay Nagwanshi told the TNIE on Friday.