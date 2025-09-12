Mountain man joins titans: Dr Anil Prakash Joshi awarded elite INSA fellowship alongside Ambani, Birla

DEHRADUN: The Indian National Science Academy (INSA) has announced its prestigious fellowship recipients for the year, a distinguished list that includes Uttarakhand's renowned environmentalist Dr Anil Prakash Joshi, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla. These fellowships, effective January 1, 2026, acknowledge their outstanding and diverse contributions across various fields.

Speaking to the TNIE, Dr Anil Prakash Joshi expressed his deep pride, stating, "It is truly a moment of pride for the Himalayas and particularly Uttarakhand."

Dr. Anil Prakash Joshi, affectionately known as the 'Mountain Man' and an 'Ashoka Fellow', has received special recognition. For over four decades, Dr Joshi has been a pioneer in rural development, ecological conservation, water management, renewable energy, and community-based science. His tireless efforts have previously earned him the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.