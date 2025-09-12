Mountain man joins titans: Dr Anil Prakash Joshi awarded elite INSA fellowship alongside Ambani, Birla

DEHRADUN: The Indian National Science Academy (INSA) has announced its prestigious fellowship recipients for the year, a distinguished list that includes Uttarakhand's renowned environmentalist Dr Anil Prakash Joshi, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla. These fellowships, effective January 1, 2026, acknowledge their outstanding and diverse contributions across various fields.
Speaking to the TNIE, Dr Anil Prakash Joshi expressed his deep pride, stating, "It is truly a moment of pride for the Himalayas and particularly Uttarakhand."
Dr. Anil Prakash Joshi, affectionately known as the 'Mountain Man' and an 'Ashoka Fellow', has received special recognition. For over four decades, Dr Joshi has been a pioneer in rural development, ecological conservation, water management, renewable energy, and community-based science. His tireless efforts have previously earned him the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.
Established in 1935 and recognised by the Indian government in 1968, INSA serves as the nation's principal advisory body on scientific matters. Annually, it honours individuals for exceptional contributions to science, technology, and society.
This year's esteemed cohort also includes Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Secretary of Science & Technology Prof Abhay Karandikar, Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy Prof Ajay Mohanty, and Godrej Managing Director Nadir Godrej. While all are recognised for their immense impact on India's economic, scientific, and industrial growth, Dr Joshi's honour specifically highlights his dedication to environmental contributions and sustainable development.
The INSA Fellowship is widely regarded as the pinnacle of recognition in India's science and technology landscape, acknowledging not just individual work but also broader national development.
Commenting on the selections, a senior academy official stated, "This fellowship honours visionary leaders and scientists who have played a pivotal role in the nation's progress through their extraordinary work. Dr Joshi's inclusion as an environmentalist underscores INSA's evolving recognition of wider societal and environmental contributions, beyond traditional scientific disciplines."