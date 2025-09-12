Nainital's iconic Mall road on brink: New subsidence threat emerges as seven-year fix lingers

UTTARAKHAND: Uttarakhand, a State increasingly battling the ominous spectre of land subsidence, is now witnessing renewed concerns in its prime hill station, Nainital.

Following the well-documented crises in Joshimath and Karnaprayag, the picturesque town's Lower Mall Road is experiencing fresh signs of sinking, raising fears of a potential collapse that could cripple local life and tourism.

Alarmingly, a 20-meter stretch of the road, adjacent to a section that collapsed into Naini Lake seven years ago, has sunk by three to four inches, displaying prominent cracks.

This development has intensified worries, especially since the permanent restoration of the 2018 collapsed area remains unfinished despite years of efforts and budget allocation.

"The situation is indeed concerning," stated Ratnesh Kumar Saxena, Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD).

"We are working to prevent further water seepage by filling the cracks with bitumen, which is an immediate measure. However, the long-term solution faces significant hurdles."

The current subsidence mirrors a dramatic incident in 2018 when approximately 25 meters of the Lower Mall Road broke away and plunged into the lake.

A temporary road, built using geo-bags, managed to restore traffic in about a month. However, the approved project for a permanent solution to that earlier damage, estimated at ₹3.48 crore and sanctioned in 2023, has been plagued by delays.