Poll-bound Bihar to get several projects across sectors during PM Modi’s visit on September 15

NEW DELHI: Poll-bound Bihar is set to receive a host of new schemes and infrastructure development projects, including the National Makhana Board, on September 15, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state to lay the foundation stone for these schemes and inaugurate many of them.

The National Makhana Board is being established to promote production and technological advancement, strengthen post-harvest management, encourage value addition and processing, and facilitate marketing, export, and brand development in Makhana, thereby benefiting cultivators.

As Bihar officially accounts for approximately 90% of the country’s total Makhana production, the establishment of the board is expected to significantly benefit cultivators in districts such as Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Saharsa, Katihar, Purnea, Supaul, Kishanganj, and Araria. These areas serve as the main hubs for Makhana production due to favourable climatic conditions and fertile soil.

In addition to the Makhana Board, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Interim Terminal Building at the New Civil Enclave of Purnea Airport, aimed at enhancing passenger handling capacity in the region. Purnea is one of the key cities in Bihar’s Seemanchal area.

He will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth approximately Rs 36,000 crore in Purnea, including the foundation stone for a 3x800 MW thermal power project at Pirpainti in Bhagalpur.

According to an official statement from the PMO, this will be Bihar’s largest private sector investment, valued at Rs 25,000 crore. The project, designed on ultra-super critical low-emission technology, will provide dedicated power and strengthen Bihar’s energy security.