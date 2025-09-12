Poll-bound Bihar to get several projects across sectors during PM Modi’s visit on September 15

NEW DELHI: Poll-bound Bihar is set to receive a host of new schemes and infrastructure development projects, including the National Makhana Board, on September 15, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state to lay the foundation stone for these schemes and inaugurate many of them.
The National Makhana Board is being established to promote production and technological advancement, strengthen post-harvest management, encourage value addition and processing, and facilitate marketing, export, and brand development in Makhana, thereby benefiting cultivators.
As Bihar officially accounts for approximately 90% of the country’s total Makhana production, the establishment of the board is expected to significantly benefit cultivators in districts such as Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Saharsa, Katihar, Purnea, Supaul, Kishanganj, and Araria. These areas serve as the main hubs for Makhana production due to favourable climatic conditions and fertile soil.
In addition to the Makhana Board, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Interim Terminal Building at the New Civil Enclave of Purnea Airport, aimed at enhancing passenger handling capacity in the region. Purnea is one of the key cities in Bihar’s Seemanchal area.
He will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth approximately Rs 36,000 crore in Purnea, including the foundation stone for a 3x800 MW thermal power project at Pirpainti in Bhagalpur.
According to an official statement from the PMO, this will be Bihar’s largest private sector investment, valued at Rs 25,000 crore. The project, designed on ultra-super critical low-emission technology, will provide dedicated power and strengthen Bihar’s energy security.
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for Phase 1 of the Kosi-Mechi Intra-State River Link Project, worth over Rs 2,680 crore. This initiative focuses on upgrading the canal through desilting, reconstruction of damaged structures, and renovation of the settling basin, while enhancing its discharge capacity from 15,000 to 20,000 cusecs. The project aims to benefit multiple districts in northeastern Bihar through improved irrigation, flood control, and agricultural resilience.
In terms of rail connectivity and infrastructure, Bihar is also set to benefit from several major initiatives. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Rail Line between Bikramshila and Katareah, valued at over Rs 2,170 crore, providing a direct rail link across the River Ganga.
He will also inaugurate the new Rail Line between Araria and Galgalia (Thakurganj), worth over Rs 4,410 crore. Additionally, he will flag off a train on the Araria–Galgalia section, establishing direct rail connectivity between Araria and Kishanganj districts, significantly improving accessibility across northeastern Bihar.
The Prime Minister will also launch the Vande Bharat Express Train between Jogbani and Danapur, directly benefiting districts such as Araria, Purnea, Madhepura, Saharsa, Khagaria, Begusarai, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, and Patna. Furthermore, he will flag off the Amrit Bharat Express Trains between Saharsa and Chheharta (Amritsar), and between Jogbani and Erode.
In Purnea, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sex-Sorted Semen Facility, a state-of-the-art semen station under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission. Capable of producing 5 lakh sex-sorted semen doses annually, it is the first of its kind in Eastern and Northeastern India. The facility employs indigenously developed technology launched in October 2024, aligning with the vision of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.
By enabling higher chances of female calf births, the technology is expected to help small and marginal farmers, as well as landless labourers, secure more replacement heifers, reduce economic stress, and raise incomes through improved dairy productivity.
As part of his visit, Prime Minister Modi will also participate in Griha Pravesh ceremonies for 35,000 rural beneficiaries under PMAY (R) and 5,920 urban beneficiaries under PMAY (U), and will personally hand over keys to some of them. In addition, he will distribute Community Investment Funds worth around Rs 500 crore to Cluster Level Federations under the DAY-NRLM scheme, handing over cheques to several CLF Presidents.