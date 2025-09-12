Raipur Diary: Surging ahead on clean energy targets

Surging ahead on clean energy targets

Efforts have intensified in Chhattisgarh to raise citizens’ awareness about the benefits of solar energy and the government’s initiatives and subsidy provisions. ‘Surya Rath’ was flagged off by the chief minister to give a push to the ambitious initiative – similar to the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme—as the state moves towards fulfilling its commitment to clean energy targets. A positive sign is that solar power consumers are now emerging not just as energy producers but also as contributors to the energy sector. Citizens are being encouraged to meet clean energy goals and achieve the target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

State scores well in attaining SDG goals

The recently unveiled ‘Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) State and District Progress Report 2024’ by CM Vishnu Deo Sai revealed progress in the improved state’s composite score. The report, prepared by the state’s planning commission, provides a clear picture of the work being carried out at the district levels. Education, health, nutrition, sanitation, energy, and logistics are given special attention to accelerate progress and achieve the SDGs. At the state level, 275 indicators in 16 SDGs were evaluated, of which 40 indicators had already achieved their targets. It is estimated that 83 more indicators will meet their targets in the next couple of years.

Raipur jails turn into centres of mental bliss

Prisons in Raipur, well-illuminated and ventilated, resemble typical government school classrooms during yoga and Sudarshan Kriya practices—thanks to innovative prison reforms introduced by the government in all district jails, with support from the Art of Living Foundation. Yoga, meditation and Sudarshan Kriya are taught to inmates under the “Prison Course”, which reportedly helps prisoners attain mental peace and inner strength, along with a decline in stress levels, improved sleep and a boost in self-confidence. The session is held daily from 7:30 to 9:30 am. The philosophy behind is that prison is an institutions of reform.

