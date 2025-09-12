Two maoists killed in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur gunfight as security forces intensify operations

RAIPUR: Two cadres of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the south-western region of strife-torn Bijapur district, about 400 km south of Raipur, the Bastar police said on Friday.

“Based on intelligence inputs regarding the presence of Maoists in the given location of Bijapur district, troops launched a search operation. A gunfight broke out between the security forces and the Maoists in the morning. The exchange of fire continues intermittently. Two bodies of Maoists have been recovered from the encounter site,” said the police.

There was, however, no report of any injury sustained by the forces.

The forces also recovered weapons, explosive materials, and items of daily use from the location.