‘Unsung soldier of democracy’ and staunch advocate of electoral reforms Jagdeep Chhokar passes away at 81

“Citizens are the masters in a democracy!” - the message that greets visitors to the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) website also defined the life of its co-founder, Jagdeep Chhokar.

A leading voice for electoral and political reforms in India, Chhokar passed away at 81 after suffering a heart attack at his home in New Friends Colony, New Delhi, in the early hours of Friday, 12 September.

Before emerging as a thorn in the side of the political establishment, Chhokar built a distinguished academic and professional career.

Trained as a mechanical engineer, he first served in the Indian Railways before moving to the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A), one of the country’s most respected institutions where he served as professor, Dean, and Director in Charge.

He also held degrees in law (LL.B., 2005), a PhD (1983) and an MBA (1977). He also taught in countries such as Australia, France, Japan and the US.

The ADR, widely considered to be an election watchdog body, was instrumental in filing several key petitions before the Supreme Court.

The ADR is among the petitioners in the ongoing Supreme Court case challenging the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

In an interview with LiveMint, Chhokar had said that ‘half of Bihar could lose voting rights’ due to SIR.