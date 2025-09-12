Uttar Pradesh woman on Pashupatinath pilgrimage in Nepal dies in arson

LUCKNOW: Nepal’s ongoing unrest turned a Ghaziabad family’s pilgrimage to the Pashupatinath temple into tragedy after rioters set fire to a luxury hotel in Kathmandu where they were staying, leaving a woman dead. Dozens of Indian tourists are stranded in the violence-hit country.

Ramveer Singh Gola, 58, never knew that a spiritual sojourn with his wife Rajesh Gola would become her journey to the heavenly abode. He travelled to Kathmandu to visit the Pashupatinath temple on September 7.

On September 8, violent protests broke out in the Himalayan state demanding transparency in governance and lifting of the ban on social media platforms.

The deadly night of September 9 proved to be the nemesis of the Golas as their five-star hotel was set ablaze during the violent protests. Demonstrators tried to storm parliament and torched various government and private establishments as the agitation turned violent.

According to relatives, Ramveer Gola and his wife were staying on the upper floor of the hotel when protesters set the lower floors on fire. In panic, Ramveer attempted to rescue his wife to safety using a curtain, but she slipped from his grasp and fell, sustaining severe injuries. She was rushed to the hospital but succumbed on the way due to excessive bleeding and injuries.