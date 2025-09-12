Woman acquitted in ex-partner’s murder case shot dead by current live-in partner in Gwalior

BHOPAL: A 32-year-old woman, who had earlier spent four-and-a-half years in jail on charges of killing her former live-in partner but was later acquitted, was shot dead by her current partner in full public view in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Friday.

The victim, identified as Nandini Kewat, was allegedly fired at multiple times by her live-in partner Arvind Parihar (33) outside the Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior city, triggering panic in the area. Eyewitnesses said the accused remained seated by the roadside brandishing a country-made pistol and pointing it at bystanders.

A police team led by CSP Nagendra Singh Sikarwar reached the spot and, after firing a tear gas shell, overpowered the armed accused without any harm to civilians. Another police team rushed Nandini to the JAH Trauma Centre, where she succumbed during treatment.

“Ensuring no harm to the public, our team professionally managed to nab the killer, who has been identified as Gwalior native Arvind Parihar,” Gwalior SP Dharamvir Singh told TNIE.