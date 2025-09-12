Woman acquitted in ex-partner’s murder case shot dead by current live-in partner in Gwalior

BHOPAL: A 32-year-old woman, who had earlier spent four-and-a-half years in jail on charges of killing her former live-in partner but was later acquitted, was shot dead by her current partner in full public view in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Friday.
The victim, identified as Nandini Kewat, was allegedly fired at multiple times by her live-in partner Arvind Parihar (33) outside the Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior city, triggering panic in the area. Eyewitnesses said the accused remained seated by the roadside brandishing a country-made pistol and pointing it at bystanders.
A police team led by CSP Nagendra Singh Sikarwar reached the spot and, after firing a tear gas shell, overpowered the armed accused without any harm to civilians. Another police team rushed Nandini to the JAH Trauma Centre, where she succumbed during treatment.
“Ensuring no harm to the public, our team professionally managed to nab the killer, who has been identified as Gwalior native Arvind Parihar,” Gwalior SP Dharamvir Singh told TNIE.
Preliminary probe has revealed that Arvind and Nandini, had been in a live-in relationship since 2022. He claimed to have married her in a temple in 2023, but the relationship soured after Nandini lodged multiple cases against him. In one such case in 2024, she accused him of attempting to crush her with a car, leading to his arrest and a three-month jail term before she retracted her statement.
Investigators said Nandini had allegedly been pressurising Arvind to leave his wife and share his property with her, which may have led to the fatal attack.
Before her relationship with Arvind, Nandini had been in live-in arrangements with other men, including Nimlesh Sen, who was murdered in Datia district in 2017. Nandini was jailed for the crime along with another partner, Firoz Khan, but was acquitted by a court in 2022 after spending over four years behind bars.
Police said further interrogation of Arvind is underway.