19 years on the run, Gujarat police arrest disguised fugitive in Karnataka

AHMEDABAD: After 19 years on the run, Gujarat’s Surat City police have finally nabbed Naresh Kesrimalji Rawal, the prime accused in a brutal 2007 robbery and murder case.

Rawal, who had been living under a fake identity in Karnataka’s Udupi district, was arrested by the Special Operations Group (SOG) in a dramatic undercover operation.

Surat city DCP Rajdeep Singh Nakum said, “The SOG team arrested a wanted accused carrying a reward of Rs 45,000. Back in 2007, when he was working as a driver, he and his accomplices killed and robbed a security guard. Our team tracked him down to Udupi, Karnataka, where he was finally arrested.”

Surat’s most wanted fugitive, Naresh Kesrimalji Rawal, has finally been captured after evading the law for 19 long years. Rawal, the prime accused in a 2007 robbery and murder case, was arrested by the Surat Special Operations Group (SOG) in Udupi, Karnataka, where he had been hiding under a false identity.

The dramatic case traces back to Umra, Surat, where Rawal, then employed as a driver for a family whose sons lived abroad, plotted a deadly robbery.

Exploiting his access to the house, Rawal brought in his accomplice Ravi Pandey and tipped off partners-in-crime Vijay Gupta and Santosh Gupta.