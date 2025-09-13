Bihar Congress orders probe, Khera speaks differently

The clip, marked “AI GENERATED,” showed a Modi lookalike preparing for bed and saying, “I’m done with today’s ‘vote chori’, let’s get a good night’s sleep now.” In a dream sequence, a character resembling his mother scolds him, asking, “How far are you willing to fall when it comes to politics?”

BJP said, “PM Shri @narendramodi’s late mother was abused from the Congress-RJD platform first. Now, a video of his mother is being made to insult her.” Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary added, “Congress has stooped to such a low that for them, no values or traditions hold any meaning. But remember, the land of Bihar never forgives those who insult a mother.”

Cong gets defensive

Congress leader Pawan Khera defended it, saying, “Where is the disrespect shown to his late mother? She is only educating her child. If the child thinks it is disrespectful, that is his headache, not ours.”