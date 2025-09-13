Cloudburst in Himachal’s Bilaspur; several vehicles buried in debris, farms damaged

SHIMLA: Several vehicles were buried under debris and agricultural lands were damaged after a cloudburst struck Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district in the early hours of Saturday.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, officials confirmed.

The cloudburst occurred in Gutrahan village in the Namhol area of the Naina Devi assembly constituency.

“Gushing waters along with debris swept away agricultural lands,” said Kashmir Singh, a local villager.

Several vehicles were buried under the debris following the incident.

Meanwhile, dense fog engulfed the state capital, Shimla, on Saturday morning, reducing visibility to just a few metres. Commuters, especially during school hours, faced considerable inconvenience