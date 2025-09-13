Deputy Chairman Harivansh expresses concern about growing disruption in Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh on Saturday, while addressing the plenary session of the 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India region in Bengaluru, said that "pre-determined disruptions" by parties are the key reason behind indiscipline among members in the House.

"Back in 1955, the first Chairman of the Rajya Sabha had warned about the conduct of some members as professional agitators. One can only wonder what he would have felt seeing disruption being enacted as a planned parliamentary strategy. Without addressing the issue of party-sponsored disruptions, it is difficult to address the behaviour of errant members," he remarked.

Speaking further, the RS deputy chairman said, "It is for each member to ask whether narrow political interests fall above national priorities. On the other hand, it is equally important for Party leaders to ask their members whether they truly feel comfortable disrupting every day of the session?"