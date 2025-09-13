Deputy Chairman Harivansh expresses concern about growing disruption in Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh on Saturday, while addressing the plenary session of the 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India region in Bengaluru, said that "pre-determined disruptions" by parties are the key reason behind indiscipline among members in the House.
"Back in 1955, the first Chairman of the Rajya Sabha had warned about the conduct of some members as professional agitators. One can only wonder what he would have felt seeing disruption being enacted as a planned parliamentary strategy. Without addressing the issue of party-sponsored disruptions, it is difficult to address the behaviour of errant members," he remarked.
Speaking further, the RS deputy chairman said, "It is for each member to ask whether narrow political interests fall above national priorities. On the other hand, it is equally important for Party leaders to ask their members whether they truly feel comfortable disrupting every day of the session?"
He also questioned the lack of debate on several legislation despite broader consensus among parties. Giving the example of the legislation to ban on online money gaming, he said that the issue was highlighted by members across parties during Question Hour and Zero Hour.
"Even states had acted on the subject. Yet, when the government brought in the legislation to check the challenges arising out of online money gaming, members were busy disrupting the House," he said.
In this regard, he further added that the central goal of country's legislative institutions must be to provide predictability to our citizens and businesses in times of uncertainty.
"And the country looks to us to plan for these. Therefore, we must not take the credibility of our legislative institution for granted," he said.
He also called for a discussion in every legislature on the roadmap for a developed India by 2047. "The citizens of this country elect their representatives. It is the collective job of every legislator, be it in the Assembly or in the government, to have a broad vision for the future. Every state is in a different part of its developmental journey. Therefore, we need regular discussion in every legislature on creating a path for a developed India by 2047," he said.
The three-day CPA conference concluded on Saturday, with participants including the presiding officers across various states. Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot of Karnataka and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also attended the conference.