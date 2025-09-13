Drugs, chemicals worth over Rs 5 crore seized in Madhya Pradesh; two held

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh police seized a major haul of drugs, associated chemicals and related processing equipment, collectively worth over Rs 5 crore in Agar-Malwa district on Friday evening.
While two men identified as Ishwar Malviya and Daulat Singh Anjana were detained by the police from Agar-Barod Road from the two cars, which concealed the drug Ketamine, associated chemical and related manufacturing/processing equipment, the prime suspect, Rahul Anjana, who is reportedly a local BJP leader, managed to escape.
Meanwhile, acting in the matter, the ruling BJP has expelled absconding suspect Rahul Anjana from the party.
Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a police team checked two cars near Ganesh Gaushala on the Agar-Barod Road and found a major haul of drugs, chemicals and equipment inside.
The seizure included 9.25 kg of the drug Ketamine valued at over Rs 4.62 crore, 12.1 kg of ammonium chloride powder, 35 litres of isopropyl alcohol worth Rs 25 lakh and six grams of MD drug worth around Rs 18,000.
Equipment being taken for the possible manufacturing of synthetic drugs was seized. The entire seizure was reportedly worth more than Rs 5 crore, which makes it perhaps the biggest drug and associated seizure ever in Agar-Malwa district.
While the two men, Ishwar Malviya and Daulat Singh Anjana, have already been arrested and booked under the provisions of the NDPS Act, raids are being conducted to nab the absconding prime suspect, Rahul Anjana, who is reportedly the BJP’s Tanodiya Mandal vice-president and also the son of a village sarpanch, Sevaram Anjana.
Ongoing police investigations based on the absconding prime suspect’s mobile phone data analysis and also scrutiny of his financial transactions have revealed the possibility of major transactions between him and drug suppliers.
“Our teams are continuously working on the case. Samples of the seized drug and chemicals have been sent for detailed analysis to the state forensic lab, which will help us determine the actual purpose of taking the drug, chemicals and processing equipment in the car. One of the cars is owned by the absconding prime suspect Rahul Anjana,” Agar-Malwa district police superintendent Vinod Singh told TNIE on Saturday.
Meanwhile, according to the latest reports from the western MP district, Rahul Anjana has been expelled from the BJP following the development.