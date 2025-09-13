Drugs, chemicals worth over Rs 5 crore seized in Madhya Pradesh; two held

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh police seized a major haul of drugs, associated chemicals and related processing equipment, collectively worth over Rs 5 crore in Agar-Malwa district on Friday evening.

While two men identified as Ishwar Malviya and Daulat Singh Anjana were detained by the police from Agar-Barod Road from the two cars, which concealed the drug Ketamine, associated chemical and related manufacturing/processing equipment, the prime suspect, Rahul Anjana, who is reportedly a local BJP leader, managed to escape.

Meanwhile, acting in the matter, the ruling BJP has expelled absconding suspect Rahul Anjana from the party.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a police team checked two cars near Ganesh Gaushala on the Agar-Barod Road and found a major haul of drugs, chemicals and equipment inside.

The seizure included 9.25 kg of the drug Ketamine valued at over Rs 4.62 crore, 12.1 kg of ammonium chloride powder, 35 litres of isopropyl alcohol worth Rs 25 lakh and six grams of MD drug worth around Rs 18,000.

Equipment being taken for the possible manufacturing of synthetic drugs was seized. The entire seizure was reportedly worth more than Rs 5 crore, which makes it perhaps the biggest drug and associated seizure ever in Agar-Malwa district.