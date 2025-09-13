Gender identity disorder: UPSC aspirant cuts off his genitals, lands in hospital

LUCKNOW: A 17-year-old UPSC aspirant in Prayagraj is recovering in the hospital after he cut off his genitals, saying he had long believed he was a girl trapped in a boy’s body.
The teenager, son of a farmer and a homemaker, had been the focus of his family’s hopes of becoming an IAS officer. Educated under the CBSE board, he moved to Prayagraj for coaching but said he struggled to focus on studies as questions about his gender identity weighed heavily on him.
He told doctors he first felt different at 14 while dancing with girls during a school event. Since then, he lived with the feeling in silence, fearing rejection if he shared it with his parents.
In Prayagraj, he began searching online about how a boy could become a girl and came across videos describing surgeries. He eventually contacted a local doctor, identified as Dr Zenith, who allegedly advised him to cut off his private part and explained how it could be done at home.
The boy obtained anaesthesia, a surgical blade, and other items. Alone in his rented room, he injected himself and performed the act. When the pain became severe and the bleeding increased, he called for help. His landlord arranged for an ambulance, and he was taken to Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital before being transferred to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital.
Doctors said the act was extremely risky and could have proved fatal. Surgeons have stabilised him and will create a new urinary passage. His mother kept pleading with doctors to restore him to his original state. Doctors have advised counselling, as the case requires both medical and psychological care.
Desperate to become a girl, he took doc’s advice
