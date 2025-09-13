Gender identity disorder: UPSC aspirant cuts off his genitals, lands in hospital

LUCKNOW: A 17-year-old UPSC aspirant in Prayagraj is recovering in the hospital after he cut off his genitals, saying he had long believed he was a girl trapped in a boy’s body.

The teenager, son of a farmer and a homemaker, had been the focus of his family’s hopes of becoming an IAS officer. Educated under the CBSE board, he moved to Prayagraj for coaching but said he struggled to focus on studies as questions about his gender identity weighed heavily on him.

He told doctors he first felt different at 14 while dancing with girls during a school event. Since then, he lived with the feeling in silence, fearing rejection if he shared it with his parents.

In Prayagraj, he began searching online about how a boy could become a girl and came across videos describing surgeries. He eventually contacted a local doctor, identified as Dr Zenith, who allegedly advised him to cut off his private part and explained how it could be done at home.