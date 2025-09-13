Gujarat ranks 16th in IEMI Index, EV adoption policy failure exposed
AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s green mobility dream is stalling. Ranked 16th on the India Electric Mobility Index (IEMI) 2024, the state has exposed glaring gaps in EV infrastructure, subsidies, and policy execution. Despite four years of the Gujarat State EV Policy, EV adoption remains abysmally low with just 942 electric buses, a minuscule number of subsidized vehicles, and poor charging infrastructure.
Amid soaring petrol and diesel prices, which have deepened financial woes for citizens, electric vehicles (EVs) should have been Gujarat’s ticket to affordable, eco-friendly transport. Instead, the state has been left idling at the back of the pack.
The IEMI, introduced by the central government, evaluates states on policy initiatives, governance, public-private investments, R&D, charging infrastructure, and innovation in e-mobility. Gujarat’s performance is alarming: the state scored a meager 37 out of 100 for EV promotion and operations; the state has an R&D score of 46, EV charging infrastructure 44, and private EV adoption 51. However, the state collapsed in commercial EV adoption, scoring a shocking 5, placing it 27th in the country. Charging points fared no better with a score of 24, ranking Gujarat 22nd.
This poor ranking is despite the state introducing the ‘Gujarat State Electric Vehicle Policy’ in 2021, aimed at boosting EV adoption. Four years later, the ground reality is starkly different. Gujarat, known for its industrial growth, is not even in the top 10 states for EV promotion or infrastructure, raising questions over governance and environmental priorities.
Subsidy Promises vs. Reality: The Numbers Don’t Add Up
The gap between policy promises and real-world impact is evident in subsidy distribution. While 1.75 crore electric two-wheelers were registered nationwide last year, Gujarat provided subsidies to only 7,923 students between 2015 and 2021.
The story is grimmer for three-wheelers: of 11.67 lakh registered nationwide, Gujarat subsidized just 87 between 2018 and 2021.
Public transport shows similar neglect. The entire state has only 942 electric buses, a dismal figure for a state boasting of industrial leadership. Congress leaders allege corruption in subsidy disbursal, claiming funds meant to incentivize EV adoption are being siphoned off.
Fuel Taxes and Public Burden
The BJP-led central government’s fiscal policies add to the crisis. According to Gujarat Congress spokesperson Dr. Hiren Banker, “The government has collected Rs 30 lakh crore in a decade through indiscriminate petrol and diesel taxes, while failing to create a robust EV ecosystem. With petrol and diesel prices soaring, citizens are squeezed between rising living costs and a non-existent EV infrastructure.”
Congress Hits Back, Demands Urgent Action
Dr. Banker slammed the state’s “false claims” of renewable energy leadership, citing the IEMI report as proof of failure.
“The BJP government has been making tall promises on EV promotion, but this central government report exposes the truth. After four years of policy, there’s barely any infrastructure or progress,” Banker said.
The Congress has demanded a comprehensive overhaul of Gujarat’s EV policy, including accelerated development of charging points, R&D investment, and transparency in subsidy distribution.
Key Data Highlights : Gujarat’s EV Performance
Category Rank Score
EV Purchase & Operation Promotion 17 39
Research & Development (R&D) 12 46
EV Charging Infrastructure Development 18 44
Private EV Adoption 15 51
Commercial EV Adoption 27 05
Electric Vehicle Charging Points 22 24
Gujarat’s middling rank on the IEMI paints a clear picture: without urgent course correction, the state risks falling further behind in India’s electric mobility race, leaving citizens to bear the double burden of skyrocketing fuel costs and policy failure.