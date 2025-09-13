Gujarat ranks 16th in IEMI Index, EV adoption policy failure exposed

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s green mobility dream is stalling. Ranked 16th on the India Electric Mobility Index (IEMI) 2024, the state has exposed glaring gaps in EV infrastructure, subsidies, and policy execution. Despite four years of the Gujarat State EV Policy, EV adoption remains abysmally low with just 942 electric buses, a minuscule number of subsidized vehicles, and poor charging infrastructure.

Amid soaring petrol and diesel prices, which have deepened financial woes for citizens, electric vehicles (EVs) should have been Gujarat’s ticket to affordable, eco-friendly transport. Instead, the state has been left idling at the back of the pack.

The IEMI, introduced by the central government, evaluates states on policy initiatives, governance, public-private investments, R&D, charging infrastructure, and innovation in e-mobility. Gujarat’s performance is alarming: the state scored a meager 37 out of 100 for EV promotion and operations; the state has an R&D score of 46, EV charging infrastructure 44, and private EV adoption 51. However, the state collapsed in commercial EV adoption, scoring a shocking 5, placing it 27th in the country. Charging points fared no better with a score of 24, ranking Gujarat 22nd.

This poor ranking is despite the state introducing the ‘Gujarat State Electric Vehicle Policy’ in 2021, aimed at boosting EV adoption. Four years later, the ground reality is starkly different. Gujarat, known for its industrial growth, is not even in the top 10 states for EV promotion or infrastructure, raising questions over governance and environmental priorities.