Guwahati Diary | Cabinet’s nod to SOP on Expulsion Act opposed

The proposed SoP to implement the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, for the detection and deportation of foreigners has met with opposition. Under the new SOP, the deputy commissioner (DC) will give ten days’ time to a suspected person to prove his or her citizenship. If the DC comes to the conclusion that the person is a foreigner, then an order will be issued for evacuation or pushback. Minority-based All India United Democratic Front has criticised the decision to authorise DCs to deal with matters that come under the ambit of foreigners’ tribunals (FTs). Party legislator Md Aminul Islam viewed the move as an overreach of the powers of FTs.

New bent-toed gecko species discovered

A new species of bent-toed gecko has been discovered from the montane forests of Dima Hasao district in Assam and named ‘Cyrtodactylus vanarakshaka’. The discovery was made in the forested slopes of Jatinga, a unique ecological transition zone within the Barail Hills. Characterised by its distinctive morphology and confirmed through molecular analysis, the species belongs to the ‘Cyrtodactylus khasiensis’ group, known for high levels of endemism and restricted distributions. The name vanarakshaka, derived from the Sanskrit words ‘vana’ (forest) and ‘rakshaka’ (protector), has been dedicated to the Forest Department.