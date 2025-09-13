Heavy rains lash Manipur ahead of PM Modi’s visit

IMPHAL: Heavy rains lashed Manipur on Saturday, just hours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the state.
Ankle-deep water was reported in parts of Kangla Fort in Imphal, where the Prime Minister is expected to address a public gathering.
Heavy rainfall was also recorded in Churachandpur town.
In response to circulating rumours, the Churachandpur district administration issued a statement reaffirming that the Prime Minister’s visit to the area will go ahead as planned.
“It is hereby clarified that the Hon'ble Prime Minister will visit Churachandpur as scheduled. Rumours suggesting otherwise, based on unfounded reasons, are false and misleading,” the statement said.
“People are advised not to be misled by such misinformation and are urged to extend full cooperation in the preparations and ensure active participation,” it added.
Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive in Churachandpur, a stronghold of the Kuki community, in the afternoon—marking his first visit to Manipur since ethnic violence erupted over two years ago. He will later travel to Imphal, the Meitei community stronghold.
During his visit, Modi will unveil development projects worth ₹8,500 crore and is expected to interact with some internally displaced persons affected by the conflict.
More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless since ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023.