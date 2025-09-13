Heavy rains lash Manipur ahead of PM Modi’s visit

IMPHAL: Heavy rains lashed Manipur on Saturday, just hours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the state.

Ankle-deep water was reported in parts of Kangla Fort in Imphal, where the Prime Minister is expected to address a public gathering.

Heavy rainfall was also recorded in Churachandpur town.

In response to circulating rumours, the Churachandpur district administration issued a statement reaffirming that the Prime Minister’s visit to the area will go ahead as planned.

“It is hereby clarified that the Hon'ble Prime Minister will visit Churachandpur as scheduled. Rumours suggesting otherwise, based on unfounded reasons, are false and misleading,” the statement said.