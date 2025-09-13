India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match: Oppn parties slam BJP, BCCI for playing with the 'enemy'

"The BCCI is becoming anti-national. Why is the BCCI so excited about playing with Pakistan? Is it because of greed for money, TV revenue, advertisement revenue, or is it for the fees of players? When Pakistan can boycott the Asia Cup just because it was in India, then why can't the BCCI do it?" he asked.

"Had the real BJP been in power, it would not have allowed it. The BJP has changed its ideology," Thackeray said.

"If blood and water cannot flow together, how can cricket and blood be together?" Thackeray later said in a post on X.

"Why Union government (is) silent on playing with a country that harbours terrorism?" he further said in another tweet.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant told PTI that allowing the game to go ahead was a diplomatic failure and an insult to the kin of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack and soldiers who have been martyred in the line of duty.

"Doesn't it show that the temperature of the hot sindoor flowing in the veins of PM Narendra Modi has come down. He had said water and blood cannot go together. It looks like cricket runs and blood are allowed to flow together," he further said.

"The cricket match has exposed the dual standards of the government and the ruling party whose politics revolves around India-Pakistan," NCP (SP) spokesperson Jitendra Awhad told PTI.