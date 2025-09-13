Little impact of excess rainfall during monsoon season on kharif crops likely

NEW DELHI: Excess rains during the monsoon season will have a limited impact on kharif crops, particularly paddy production, in the states, so the total agricultural output in the country will remain steady, officials said.

“I do not anticipate a drastic reduction in paddy production. There may be a decrease in some states, such as Punjab, severely affected by floods,” said Sanjiv Chopra, Secretary of the Ministry of Food Distribution and Consumers Affairs.

Punjab is a major contributor to the central paddy pool. “But overall, I do not foresee any issues with paddy production. It will be higher than last year,” Chopra added.

The Indian Sugar and Bioenergy Manufacturers Association (ISMA), a private body, has forecast a record sugar production for the 2025-26 season. Their preliminary assessment indicates that gross sugar production could reach 349 lakh tons, an 18% increase over the previous year’s estimate. In its latest release, ISMA cited factors, such as prevailing ground conditions, monsoon progress and water availability, in sugar-producing states.