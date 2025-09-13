Little impact of excess rainfall during monsoon season on kharif crops likely

NEW DELHI: Excess rains during the monsoon season will have a limited impact on kharif crops, particularly paddy production, in the states, so the total agricultural output in the country will remain steady, officials said.
“I do not anticipate a drastic reduction in paddy production. There may be a decrease in some states, such as Punjab, severely affected by floods,” said Sanjiv Chopra, Secretary of the Ministry of Food Distribution and Consumers Affairs.
Punjab is a major contributor to the central paddy pool. “But overall, I do not foresee any issues with paddy production. It will be higher than last year,” Chopra added.
The Indian Sugar and Bioenergy Manufacturers Association (ISMA), a private body, has forecast a record sugar production for the 2025-26 season. Their preliminary assessment indicates that gross sugar production could reach 349 lakh tons, an 18% increase over the previous year’s estimate. In its latest release, ISMA cited factors, such as prevailing ground conditions, monsoon progress and water availability, in sugar-producing states.
The higher sugar production forecast has prompted the government to consider allowing exports, contingent on an assessment of domestic requirements and ethanol blending. “The government may evaluate domestic consumption needs and requirements for ethanol before considering sugar exports,” Chopra said. The Secretary also said sugar consumption in the country has declined compared to last year, adding that he plans to investigate the reasons behind the trend.
“There is a need for new varieties of sugarcane to increase production. The current two varieties do not yield enough,” said Chopra. “The sugar industry should take the initiative to develop and improve new varieties to make sugar production sustainable,” he said, emphasizing experimentation with intercropping to diversify ethanol production.
Earlier, Union Minister of Food Distribution and Consumer Affairs Prahlad Joshi underscored the Centre’s policy initiatives aimed at reducing dependence on oil imports by promoting ethanol blending.