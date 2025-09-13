Mauritius PM Ramgoolam lauds Uttarakhand’s serene beauty during four-day visit

DEHRADUN: Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, the Prime Minister of Mauritius, arrived in Uttarakhand on Friday for a four-day official visit, receiving a grand welcome that highlighted the state’s growing international appeal. The visit is expected to bolster cultural ties and explore avenues for tourism cooperation between the two regions.
The Prime Minister, accompanied by his wife Veena Ramgoolam, landed at Dehradun’s Jolly Grant Airport around 3 pm aboard a special aircraft. He was warmly greeted by a high-level delegation, including Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, Principal Secretary R.K. Sudhanshu, DGP Deepam Seth, Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal, and Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar.
As his motorcade proceeded towards Narendra Nagar, the route was lined with enthusiastic school students and NCC cadets, who waved flags and cheered.
At Indramani Badoni Chowk, the welcome intensified with NCC and school bands performing, creating a vibrant atmosphere for the visiting dignitary. Students were seen waving their hands in a gesture of warm greeting.
Upon reaching Narendra Nagar, Dr Ramgoolam and his entourage were treated to a traditional Uttarakhandi welcome at their five-star hotel. Local women, adorned in traditional attire, sang folk songs and applied tilak on his forehead, a gesture of respect and hospitality.
Visibly impressed by the state’s breathtaking landscapes, Prime Minister Ramgoolam lauded Uttarakhand’s natural charm. “The serene beauty of Uttarakhand is truly captivating,” he reportedly remarked.
“We hope this visit will open new doors for cultural exchange and tourism, allowing more Mauritians to experience this incredible region.”
The Prime Minister and his wife were reportedly mesmerised by the picturesque views of Rishikesh from their hotel. During their four-day stay, which concludes on 15 September, the couple is scheduled to visit other significant spiritual and cultural sites, including Rishikesh and Haridwar.
Officials anticipate that this high-profile visit will significantly boost Uttarakhand’s tourism sector and strengthen cultural ties between Mauritius and India, particularly with the Himalayan state.
Elaborate security arrangements were in place throughout the Prime Minister’s journey. A ‘zero zone’ was declared from Jolly Grant Airport to Dhalwala for approximately 30 minutes, leading to temporary traffic halts at key junctions such as Indramani Badoni Chowk.
Further stringent measures were implemented in Tehri district, with the entire stretch from Dhalwala to the Narendranagar bypass designated a zero zone.
Vehicles arriving from the Chamba side were temporarily stopped at Bhadrakali and the bypass until the VIP convoy had passed, ensuring a smooth and secure passage. Traffic resumed normalcy only after the Prime Minister’s convoy had cleared the area.