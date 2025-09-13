Mauritius PM Ramgoolam lauds Uttarakhand’s serene beauty during four-day visit

DEHRADUN: Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, the Prime Minister of Mauritius, arrived in Uttarakhand on Friday for a four-day official visit, receiving a grand welcome that highlighted the state’s growing international appeal. The visit is expected to bolster cultural ties and explore avenues for tourism cooperation between the two regions.

The Prime Minister, accompanied by his wife Veena Ramgoolam, landed at Dehradun’s Jolly Grant Airport around 3 pm aboard a special aircraft. He was warmly greeted by a high-level delegation, including Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, Principal Secretary R.K. Sudhanshu, DGP Deepam Seth, Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal, and Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar.

As his motorcade proceeded towards Narendra Nagar, the route was lined with enthusiastic school students and NCC cadets, who waved flags and cheered.

At Indramani Badoni Chowk, the welcome intensified with NCC and school bands performing, creating a vibrant atmosphere for the visiting dignitary. Students were seen waving their hands in a gesture of warm greeting.

Upon reaching Narendra Nagar, Dr Ramgoolam and his entourage were treated to a traditional Uttarakhandi welcome at their five-star hotel. Local women, adorned in traditional attire, sang folk songs and applied tilak on his forehead, a gesture of respect and hospitality.