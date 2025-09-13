Pahalgam, Pulwama forgotten when cricket is involved: Punjab CM slams BJP on eve of India-Pakistan match

CHANDIGARH: On the eve of the much-anticipated Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led union government, stating that the match is not getting as much backlash as Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh did when he starred in a music video alongside a Pakistani actor.
Interacting with media persons here today, CM Mann said, "Diljit Dosanjh was branded a traitor when his movie with a Pakistani actor was to be released. Now the match is being played because big boss’s son is the ICC president," referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah who is the current president of the International Cricket Council (ICC)
Mann alleged the Pahalgam and Pulwama attacks are now conveniently forgotten. He added, "Was the match not conducted? Two teams play a match; the match is with Pakistan. They should make it clear that sports and culture will be separate from the relationship between the two countries."
"It is a mockery with us. We share a culture with Pakistan. They come and perform here. Singers like Arif Lohar come here to sing at weddings. We lost 10 lakh people during Partition. We lost our grandparents. Vehicles full of bodies used to come on this side of the border and vice versa. Should we do whatever they want us to do?” Mann asked.
Mann also announced the inauguration of the Mega Rehabilitation and Cleanliness Drive worth Rs 100 crore in Flood-Affected Areas across the state.
He said that though floodwaters have now receded from many areas, a large amount of silt and dirt still remains across villages and towns. He added that it is essential to clean the regions to restore normal life, for which the state government is launching a mega cleanliness drive in all 2,300 affected villages and wards.
Mann said that the state government has constituted teams with JCB machines, tractor-trolleys, and labour in every village, adding that these teams will remove silt and debris from each village.
He noted that the bodies of animals that were killed in during the disaster will be disposed of by the cleaning teams. After cleaning, fogging will be carried out in every village to ensure that the spread of diseases is checked.
He said that the state government has allocated Rs 100 crore for this entire campaign, out of which Rs 1 lakh is to be released to every affected village to start cleaning operations.
Mann said that any further requirements will also be covered from this fund, adding that the state government will bear the full cost of cleaning.
He said that by September 24 all villages will be free of silt and debris, and by October 15, repair work at public places will be completed. He added that by October 22, the cleaning of ponds will also be finished.
However, Mann solicited the participation of NGOs, youth clubs, and other organisations in this noble cause, just as everyone had united in the face of such a disaster.
He said that it is equally important to ensure that no disease spreads after the floods and that anyone with health-related problems immediately receives medical care. For this purpose, he said that the state government will set up medical camps in all 2,303 flood-affected villages, adding that in 596 villages, where Aam Aadmi Clinics already exist, medical camps, facilities, and medicines will be made available.
Mann said that in the remaining 1,707 villages, these medical camps will be set up at community spaces such as schools, dharamshalas, anganwadi centers, or panchayat buildings. He said that each camp will be equipped with doctors, medical staff, and medical facilities.
He said that the state government has arranged 550 ambulances for this special campaign so that people in affected villages face no delay or difficulty in receiving medical service.
Mann said that, as per reports so far, about 2.5 lakh animals across 713 villages have been affected by the floods, and to prevent the spread of diseases among them, the government has launched a campaign to save them and support farmers.
He said that teams of veterinary doctors have been deployed in all villages, and a special campaign is being run for the cleaning and disinfection of animals and their shelters.
He said that Debris and spoiled fodder from animal shelters will be removed, and farmers will be provided potassium permanganate to disinfect fodder and water. Mann said that by September 30, vaccination of all affected animals will be completed to prevent the spread of diseases.
Mann said that the mandis that were hit by floods are being cleaned and repaired on a war footing, and will be ready for procurement by September 19.