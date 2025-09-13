Pahalgam, Pulwama forgotten when cricket is involved: Punjab CM slams BJP on eve of India-Pakistan match

CHANDIGARH: On the eve of the much-anticipated Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led union government, stating that the match is not getting as much backlash as Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh did when he starred in a music video alongside a Pakistani actor.

Interacting with media persons here today, CM Mann said, "Diljit Dosanjh was branded a traitor when his movie with a Pakistani actor was to be released. Now the match is being played because big boss’s son is the ICC president," referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah who is the current president of the International Cricket Council (ICC)

Mann alleged the Pahalgam and Pulwama attacks are now conveniently forgotten. He added, "Was the Ahmedabad match not conducted? Two teams play a match; the match is with Pakistan. They should make it clear that sports and culture will be separate from the relationship between the two countries."

"It is a mockery with us. We share a culture with Pakistan. They come and perform here. Singers like Arif Lohar come here to sing at weddings. We lost 10 lakh people during Partition. We lost our grandparents. Vehicles full of bodies used to come on this side of the border and vice versa. Should we do whatever they want us to do?” Mann asked.