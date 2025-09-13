Panic grips government school in Dausa as over 50 students fall sick after consuming mid-day meal

JAIPUR: Panic gripped the Government Senior Secondary School in Chudiyavas village under Nangal Rajawatan police station area of Dausa district on Friday after more than 50 students fell ill following the consumption of the mid-day meal.
Shortly after eating, several children complained of stomach aches, headaches, and vomiting. Teachers immediately informed the police and health department, while villagers rushed to the school on hearing the news.
Panchayat committee member Ramji Lal Baijwadi, along with villagers, arranged private vehicles to take the affected children to the Nangal Community Health Centre.
Ambulances later joined the rescue efforts and transported more students. After receiving first aid at Nangal Rajawatan, around three dozen children were referred to the Dausa District Hospital for further treatment.
As the number of children arriving at the hospital increased, Station House Officer Hussain Ali reached the spot with police personnel. Tension escalated when villagers created a ruckus demanding that food samples be collected for testing. To control the situation, additional police force from nearby stations was also deployed.
District Collector Devendra Kumar and Zila Parishad CEO Narendra Meena reached the hospital to oversee the situation. CMHO Dr. Sitaram Meena said, “The children drank milk at 10:30 am in the government school. Later, they ate potato curry and chapati. After consuming the mid-day meal, their health began to deteriorate.”
He added that more children were later brought to the district hospital by their families.
Samples of the meal have been collected and sent for testing to determine the cause of suspected food poisoning.
Meanwhile, District Hospital CMO Dr. R.K. Meena informed, “A total of 49 children were admitted to the emergency unit. They have been kept under observation, and their condition is currently out of danger.”
Collector Devendra Kumar confirmed that around 200 children had eaten the mid-day meal, out of which more than 50 reported health problems.
He also ordered the formation of a district-level inquiry team comprising the District Education Officer (Secondary), Additional District Education Officer, and CBEO-level officers to investigate the matter.