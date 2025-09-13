Panic grips government school in Dausa as over 50 students fall sick after consuming mid-day meal

JAIPUR: Panic gripped the Government Senior Secondary School in Chudiyavas village under Nangal Rajawatan police station area of Dausa district on Friday after more than 50 students fell ill following the consumption of the mid-day meal.

Shortly after eating, several children complained of stomach aches, headaches, and vomiting. Teachers immediately informed the police and health department, while villagers rushed to the school on hearing the news.

Panchayat committee member Ramji Lal Baijwadi, along with villagers, arranged private vehicles to take the affected children to the Nangal Community Health Centre.

Ambulances later joined the rescue efforts and transported more students. After receiving first aid at Nangal Rajawatan, around three dozen children were referred to the Dausa District Hospital for further treatment.

As the number of children arriving at the hospital increased, Station House Officer Hussain Ali reached the spot with police personnel. Tension escalated when villagers created a ruckus demanding that food samples be collected for testing. To control the situation, additional police force from nearby stations was also deployed.