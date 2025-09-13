PM Modi hails singer-musician Bhupen Hazarika at 100th birth anniversary celebrations in Guwahati

IMPHAL: Taking part in the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of legendary singer-musician Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati, PM Modi on Saturday said Hazarika gave voice to the pain of ordinary lives, and that voice still 'stirs' the nation.

The PM quoted from a song of Hazarika and explained the meaning: if humans do not think about each other’s joy, sorrow, pain and suffering, then who will care for one another in this world?

He urged everyone to reflect on how deeply inspiring this thought is. He stated that this very idea is guiding India today in its efforts to improve the lives of the poor, the marginalised, the Dalits, and the tribal communities.

Stating that a few words of Hazarika’s song kept echoing in his mind, PM Modi said his heart wished for the waves of the singer’s music to continue to flow everywhere, endlessly.

“Bhupen Hazarika Ji dedicated his entire life to the service of music,” the PM said, adding that when music becomes a form of spiritual practice, it touches the soul, and when music becomes a resolve, it becomes a medium to guide society.

He emphasised that this made Hazarika’s music so special.