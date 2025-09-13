Rahul Gandhi, UP minister engage in heated exchange during meeting in Raebareli

RAEBARELI: A high-level review meeting of key central schemes here saw a heated exchange between Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh after the latter was told that members must seek the chair's permission before speaking.

A video of the exchange at the September 11 meeting went viral on social media on Friday.

The incident occurred during the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held at the Collectorate's Bachat Bhawan.

Amethi MP and DISHA co-chairperson Kishori Lal Sharma, several MLAs and block chiefs were also present at the meeting.

Sharma told PTI that the confrontation arose when Singh began directly questioning officials.

"In DISHA meetings, members must seek the chair's permission before speaking. I reminded him of this procedure, just as all questions in the Lok Sabha are addressed through the Speaker," Sharma said.