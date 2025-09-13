Treasury of Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan to be opened after 54 years

LUCKNOW: The treasury of Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Mathura, is set to open after 54 years.

Located directly beneath the sanctum sanctorum, the seat of Banke Bihariji, the toshkhana (treasury) was last accessed in 1971, when precious jewellery was transferred to a bank for safety.

As per the sources, the treasure comprises of rare artefacts, including a peacock necklace made of emeralds, Sahasra Phani, a silver Sheshnag, and navratnas (nine gems) in a golden kalash.

The decision to open it was taken at a temple committee meeting on Thursday.

A special committee, comprising temple management, civil judges, auditors, and police officers, will oversee the process to be videographed.

According to the temple historians, the treasury, built in 1864, follows the Vaishnav tradition. The treasury houses offerings from the Bharatpur, Karauli, and Gwalior kingdoms, as well as sealed documents, gifts, letters of appreciation, land deeds, donated buildings, temples, and fields.

The local sources claimed that the treasury was last opened in 1971 under the supervision of then temple committee president Pyarelal Goyal.

Jewellery then removed from the treasury was sealed in a box and stored in a State Bank locker in Bhuteshwar, Mathura, with an inventory provided to all committee members.

Though guarded vigilantly, the Banke Bihari temple treasury has a history of thefts.