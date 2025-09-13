UP: Eidgah committee seeks NSA against man held for Facebook post against Prophet Muhammad, Quran

SHAHJAHANPUR: The Eidgah committee here has demanded that the accused arrested for his objectionable social media posts against Prophet Muhammad and the Quran be booked under the stringent National Security Act, while pointing out that the comments have deeply hurt the community.

The chairman of the committee, Rahat Ali Khan and secretary Qasim Raja handed over the memorandum addressed to the President of India to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi.

The memorandum stated that the person crossed all limits by posting an objectionable post on social media, making the city's Muslim community enraged.

Demanding that action against the accused be taken under the National Security Act, the committee alleged that there is a big conspiracy behind the post, and other people involved should be identified and action initiated against them.

"Apart from this, those who are doing fake journalism on Facebook should be investigated, and action should be taken by running a campaign against the fake journalists," the memorandum stated.