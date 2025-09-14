Amit Khare appointed Secretary to Vice-President after distinguished career in public service

NEW DELHI: A day after CP Radhakrishnan took the oath as India’s 15th Vice-President on 12 September, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of retired Jharkhand cadre IAS officer (1985 batch) Amit Khare as Secretary to the Vice-President of India.

As per the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training on Sunday, Khare’s appointment will be on a contractual basis, in the rank and pay of Secretary, for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post.

Prior to this appointment, Khare had been serving as Advisor to the Prime Minister in the PMO since 12 October 2021, handling matters related to the social sector in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Earlier, he had also held several key positions in the Central and State Governments during his distinguished career in public service.