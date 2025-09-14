Cabinet buzz grips Uttarakhand as MLAs flock to CM Dhami's residence
DEHRADUN: Dehradun witnessed hectic political activity on Sunday as several legislators headed to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s official residence. The series of meetings, coming soon after his return from Delhi on Saturday evening, sparked fresh speculation in the state.
By Sunday morning, nearly half a dozen MLAs had met Dhami for individual consultations. Among them were independent MLA Sanjay Dobhal and ruling party legislators Sahdev Pundir, Khazan Dass, Suresh Chauhan, Bharat Chaudhary, Anil Nautiyal, and Pritam Panwar.
While officially termed 'courtesy calls' and discussions on 'developmental demands,' the underlying agenda quickly became apparent.
Speaking to TNIE, MLA Pritam Panwar acknowledged, "While I primarily discussed matters about my constituency, other conversations (what you might be thinking) also took place." Panwar's veiled reference was widely understood to be about the much-anticipated cabinet expansion.
During these interactions, the legislators apprised Chief Minister Dhami of various developmental needs and local issues within their respective areas. The CM, in turn, assured them of prompt action, promising to issue necessary directives to the concerned departments for the swift resolution of their demands. Significantly, he also hinted at a cabinet expansion "at an appropriate time," further fueling the speculation.
Dhami also reiterated his government's commitment to providing swift and transparent services to the public, emphasizing that active participation from elected representatives is key to effective problem-solving and developmental progress.
He underscored the government's continuous efforts to strengthen crucial infrastructure sectors such as road connectivity, healthcare, education, tourism, potable water, and energy. The CM stressed that Uttarakhand's balanced and holistic development hinges on legislators actively conveying public expectations to the government and participating in the state's progress.
While official sources within the BJP remained tight-lipped about the flurry of visits to the CM's residence, murmurs within party circles suggested a potential shake-up. There are strong indications that some new faces might be inducted into the cabinet, while certain incumbents could be dropped.
Notably, five cabinet ministerial berths currently lie vacant in the Uttarakhand government. A section of the ruling party appears confident of a full cabinet reshuffle taking place after the 'Shraddh Paksha' period, traditionally considered inauspicious for new beginnings.