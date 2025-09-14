Cabinet buzz grips Uttarakhand as MLAs flock to CM Dhami's residence

DEHRADUN: Dehradun witnessed hectic political activity on Sunday as several legislators headed to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s official residence. The series of meetings, coming soon after his return from Delhi on Saturday evening, sparked fresh speculation in the state.

By Sunday morning, nearly half a dozen MLAs had met Dhami for individual consultations. Among them were independent MLA Sanjay Dobhal and ruling party legislators Sahdev Pundir, Khazan Dass, Suresh Chauhan, Bharat Chaudhary, Anil Nautiyal, and Pritam Panwar.

While officially termed 'courtesy calls' and discussions on 'developmental demands,' the underlying agenda quickly became apparent.

Speaking to TNIE, MLA Pritam Panwar acknowledged, "While I primarily discussed matters about my constituency, other conversations (what you might be thinking) also took place." Panwar's veiled reference was widely understood to be about the much-anticipated cabinet expansion.

During these interactions, the legislators apprised Chief Minister Dhami of various developmental needs and local issues within their respective areas. The CM, in turn, assured them of prompt action, promising to issue necessary directives to the concerned departments for the swift resolution of their demands. Significantly, he also hinted at a cabinet expansion "at an appropriate time," further fueling the speculation.