CBI busts two fake call centres in Nashik for duping UK nationals using non-existent insurance policies

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted two illegal call centres in Nashik that allegedly duped UK nationals by posing as insurance agents and government officers, officials said on Sunday. The accused lured victims into paying for non-existent insurance policies, they added.

The agency arrested Ganesh and Shyam Kamankar after raiding the premises of Swagan Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd. A case has been registered against four private individuals, unknown public servants and others for their alleged involvement in the racket.

During the searches, officials found documents revealing that the call centres employed around 60 staffers who used Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology, spoofed phone numbers and forged documents to obtain victims’ credit and debit card details. Investigations showed that the fraud proceeds were routed through PayPal and traditional banking channels.

“Searches were conducted by CBI sleuths at various places in Nashik and Kalyan in Thane district, which led to the recovery of incriminating digital evidence, including data relating to victims, fake insurance policy documents, eight mobile phones, eight computer systems and servers and unexplained cash of Rs 5 lakhs,” a senior CBI official said. The arrested accused were produced before a local court, which remanded them to the agency’s custody till Monday.