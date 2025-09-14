Controversy, shock over publicised ‘Nude Party’ planned in Chhattisgarh capital, six detained

RAIPUR: An invitation poster of a “Nude party” luring young men and women to present themselves “undressed” at a high-profile gathering in Chhattisgarh capital generated much disquiet and controversy over promoting obscenity, leading the Raipur police to detain six for interrogation.

The detained youths, including the organisers of the event, associated with Hyper Club and SS Farm, were questioned by a team of crime branch police. The party planned in a private farmhouse now stands cancelled. The police have not ruled out the possibility of arrests of the duo, besides the others, if found involved in illicit activities. Two FIRs have been lodged against the organisers.

The event was also nicknamed the ‘stranger party’. Besides the evident forbidden activities, everything, right from liquor, illegal drugs, was presumed accessible to those attending the ‘Nude party’ on September 21.

The police swung into action following a viral poster grabbing attention to “Nude Party”, creating controversy. The preliminary examination of mobile phones of the two detained showed the artists from Mumbai and Bangalore were also lined up for the party.

Many cited the move as an attempt to start in Raipur an ‘indecent get-together culture’ commonly seen in places in Europe and the US. Criticism began pouring in from the politicians too, who sought an immediate ban on any such emerging ‘bad party’ plan and a stringent action against the organisers.