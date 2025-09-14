Controversy, shock over publicised ‘Nude Party’ planned in Chhattisgarh capital, six detained

RAIPUR: An invitation poster of a “Nude party” luring young men and women to present themselves “undressed” at a high-profile gathering in Chhattisgarh capital generated much disquiet and controversy over promoting obscenity, leading the Raipur police to detain six for interrogation.
The detained youths, including the organisers of the event, associated with Hyper Club and SS Farm, were questioned by a team of crime branch police. The party planned in a private farmhouse now stands cancelled. The police have not ruled out the possibility of arrests of the duo, besides the others, if found involved in illicit activities. Two FIRs have been lodged against the organisers.
The event was also nicknamed the ‘stranger party’. Besides the evident forbidden activities, everything, right from liquor, illegal drugs, was presumed accessible to those attending the ‘Nude party’ on September 21.
The police swung into action following a viral poster grabbing attention to “Nude Party”, creating controversy. The preliminary examination of mobile phones of the two detained showed the artists from Mumbai and Bangalore were also lined up for the party.
Many cited the move as an attempt to start in Raipur an ‘indecent get-together culture’ commonly seen in places in Europe and the US. Criticism began pouring in from the politicians too, who sought an immediate ban on any such emerging ‘bad party’ plan and a stringent action against the organisers.
The upcoming party, according to sources, is to be held privately with entry given only to a limited people. The entire programme was kept so confidential that information about the venue got shared only in private with registered members barely a few hours before. Outsiders are strictly prohibited from joining the party once the registration process ends. Mobile phones are not allowed.
The organisers are also suspected of being a part of some drug cartel supplying it for flagrant abuse, often seen in high-profile parties.
The entry fee for the nude party was fixed at Rs 40,000 with some offers for each individual. Even Rs one lakh was offered by some couples.
“Raipur police are inquiring into the bizarre lewd invitation shared on some social media. We are investigating in-depth why such a party was planned and the persons behind it. Such parties can never be allowed”, said Lal Umed Singh, Raipur senior superintendent of police.
“It’s shocking and shameful, a Nude party as a social gathering organised for the first time in Chhattisgarh under the BJP regime”, said Deepak Baij, state Congress president.
The state BJP too, expressing concern, condemned the move to organise “Nude Party”. “We are worried about youths planning to be a part of such an event that should not be allowed in future. Congress should avoid doing politics on the sensitive issue”, said Shyam Behari Jaiswal, state health minister