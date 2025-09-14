Defence ministry approves new framework to streamline revenue procurement

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday approved the Defence Procurement Manual (DPM) 2025, which aims to streamline, simplify, and rationalise the revenue procurement process in the Ministry of Defence while addressing the evolving needs of the Armed Forces in modern warfare.

“The new manual aims to achieve self-reliance in fulfilling the needs of the Armed Forces under Revenue Head (Operations & Sustenance Segment). It will foster jointness among the three Services and help in maintaining the highest level of military preparedness through expeditious decision-making. It will ensure the timely availability of requisite resources to the Armed Forces and at an appropriate cost,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The DPM 2025 strengthens ease of doing business and seeks to boost Atma Nirbharta's involvement in defence manufacturing and technology. It aims to harness the domestic market's potential, expertise, and capability by encouraging the participation of private players, MSMEs, start-ups, and established Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs).

The manual, last updated in 2009, regulates the procurement of goods and services by the Defence Services and other organisations under the Ministry. It lays down principles and provisions for revenue procurements valued at around Rs 1 lakh crore for the current financial year, while aligning processes with the latest public procurement developments to ensure fairness, transparency, accountability, and technology use.